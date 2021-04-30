Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $89.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. 189,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

