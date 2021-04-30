Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,985,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

