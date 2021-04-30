Capital Advantage Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.79. 21,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,977. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

