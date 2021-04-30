Capital Advantage Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

