Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.43. Approximately 28,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

