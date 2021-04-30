Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Lifted to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.22.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.96. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

