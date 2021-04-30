Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

TSE CS opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

