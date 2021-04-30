CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jay Keith Greyson Sells 15,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.