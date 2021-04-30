Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

