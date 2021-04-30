Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up to $103.19

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.19, but opened at $111.26. Carter’s shares last traded at $109.48, with a volume of 12,221 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.