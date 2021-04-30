Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of CRI opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

