Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.