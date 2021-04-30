Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.04

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.04 and traded as high as $104.46. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $102.71, with a volume of 397,953 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.