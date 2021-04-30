CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.94. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,220. CBTX has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

