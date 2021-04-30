CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.
Shares of CBTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.94. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,220. CBTX has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
