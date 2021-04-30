CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
