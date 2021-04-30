CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

