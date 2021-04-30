Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTRY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

