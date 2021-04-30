Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 762,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,714. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

