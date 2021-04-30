Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 7.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 81,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,526,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.