CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 613 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,538,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $92.09 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

