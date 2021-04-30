CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $592,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

SMG stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.74 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.