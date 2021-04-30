CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $930,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.