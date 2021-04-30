CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 6,395 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 858.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

