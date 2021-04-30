CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

