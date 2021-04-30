Centric Cash (CNS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $966,967.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,918,002,257 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

