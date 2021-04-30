CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,105. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.