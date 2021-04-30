CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.07 billion.

