CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$110.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday.

CGI stock opened at C$109.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$27.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$110.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

