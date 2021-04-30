CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.
Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
