CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

