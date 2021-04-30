CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$115.67.

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.75. The company had a trading volume of 160,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

