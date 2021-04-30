Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.