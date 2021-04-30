Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

