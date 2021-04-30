ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69. 2,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.