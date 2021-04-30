Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $325,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

