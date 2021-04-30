Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

