Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.60 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

