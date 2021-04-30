Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

