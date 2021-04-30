Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $495.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.33 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.80 and a 200-day moving average of $539.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

