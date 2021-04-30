Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.23 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

