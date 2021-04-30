Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,091 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $138.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

