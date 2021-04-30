Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 77.8% in April

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

