Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.99 on Monday. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

