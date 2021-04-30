China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.40. 38,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

