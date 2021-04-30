Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.55 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,473.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,400.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.