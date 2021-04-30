Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Choom stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Choom
