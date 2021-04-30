Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Choom stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Get Choom alerts:

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.