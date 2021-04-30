Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,726. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$692.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.12.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.