ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.