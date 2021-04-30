Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

