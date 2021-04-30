Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

