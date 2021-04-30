Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

CMPR opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.