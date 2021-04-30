Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $94,103.22 and $84,982.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.