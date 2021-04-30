Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CNWT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Cistera Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Cistera Networks
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cistera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cistera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.