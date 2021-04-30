Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNWT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Cistera Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

